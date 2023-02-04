DP Gachagua, Governor Sakaja war affecting city development

State of the city • Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s supremacy war with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua “may just have dimmed his performance”, says David Jasondu. “The work the Nairobi Metropolitan Services used to do such as street beautification has stalled. The lights on Valley Road, Raila Odinga Way, Langa’ta Road, Ngong Road, and Landhies Road, have died and roads have potholes.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Litter fine • The idea of imposing a heavy fine on the people found littering the streets really excites Nairobi resident Diana D’Souza. She sees this as a useful levy that will enable the capital city’s leadership to kill two birds with one stone. Says Diana: “It will not just help to keep the city clean, but will also earn some revenue for the city county’s coffers.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Sewerage • About two years ago, Lolwe Estate resident Job Otieno recalls, Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (Kiwasco) promised to construct a sewer system, but it seems to have been shelved. “Lolwe, a popular residential estate for middle-level class families, with its growing population, can’t do without a proper sewerage system. Can Kiwasco fulfil its promise?” asks Job. His contact is [email protected]

***

Priorities • What Richard Kihara finds rather absurd is that the Kenya Government can afford to send soldiers to Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to protect their people and restore peace, while its own citizens in Turkana and Baringo counties are being slaughtered by cattle rustling bandits. “Talk of warped priorities! Our people are being killed in broad daylight.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Decency • A huge billboard showing a woman only in her lingerie on Limuru Road, near the Village Market, Carol Rotich strongly feels, is too indecent. Says she: “I’m saddened by what I think is a first in Nairobi. I also find it to be offensive to the dignity of the woman and quite distracting to motorists. I just hope that it will be removed by the authorities as soon as possible.” Her contact is [email protected]