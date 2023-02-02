Calls for polls commission of inquiry divisive

Wounds • The calls for the formation of a commission of inquiry into the August 9, 2022 elections, Joseph Macharia flatly disagrees with. “Although I believe there were serious violations of the Constitution and attempted subversion of the sovereign will of the people, that will open wounds and divide the country, which is healing from divisive elections.” His contact is [email protected]

Illegal levies • Junior secondary schools in Nairobi’s Eastlands are fleecing parents seeking Grade 7 admission for their children, says Moses Oricko. “They charge Sh600 to Sh20,000 yet education is said to be free. They don’t issue receipts. Doesn’t the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission know about this? What of the Kenya National Association of Parents?” His contact is [email protected]

Encroachment • Car sellers on James Gichuru, Gitanga and Muthangari roads in the leafy neighbourhood west of Nairobi’s city centre pose a grave danger to pedestrians, says Diana D’Souza. “The dealers often display their motor vehicles on the pavements, forcing the pedestrians to fight for space on the main roads with the speeding motorists.” Her contact is [email protected]

Blackout • For more than two months, Willis O. Aguko reports, Buru Village, deep in Rarieda Constituency, Siaya County, has suffered a power blackout which persists. “Can the Kenya Power technical personnel, please, come to the rescue of these suffering villagers? Despite several complaints to the power utility over the lack of electricity, nothing has happened.” His contact is [email protected]

Stem • Let the education system be restructured around science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem), says Newton Tonui. “More emphasis should on the fundamental areas. During the Cold War, the US reformed its education around Stem. In this 21st Century, we in the developing countries must compete with the rest of the world.” His contact is [email protected].