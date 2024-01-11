Speak to hyenas in what language? Hyenese? Advice by the KWS is perplexing

Stray hyenas • What Njeeri Njuguna cannot understand is how the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the administration and security agencies in Juja, Kiambu County, have failed to control a stray hyenas menace .

“How many more people have to be mauled for action to be taken? Who else can help us? Our patience is running out but we respect the rule of law.”

Hyena language • The advice by the KWS to the people to talk to the hyenas is rather perplexing, says university economics don XN Iraki.

“In what language? Hyenian or Hyenese? Folklore tells us hyenas are very stupid. May be the urbanised hyenas can talk. Would a hyena recognise a smile? I grew up next to a national park and never heard of hyenas attacking humans.”

Bursaries • The government should, through the Education ministry, ensure that bursaries from the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) are released ahead of the opening of schools as many students solely rely on them, says Stacus Haron.

“But MPs should also find other ways of supporting needy students to put a smile on parents’ faces.”

Nigeria • New Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has quite early in his tenure cracked down on grand corruption by suspending Poverty Alleviation minister Betta Edu “for literally taking food from the mouths of the poor”, says Muriithi King’au.

The Nigerian leader, he adds, should try to do more. “And once this is done, he should have the ministry appropriately renamed.”

Covid-19 • The Covid-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc globally for over two years may have been brought under control, but James Gakuo can’t get over the seemingly persistent obsession with the disease.

Says he: “It's funny how whenever a flu comes, there is a Covid narrative. The fear mongers seem to be having something to talk about again.”

