Kenyans need an exam system that works

Confusion • Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and his team do not seem capable of properly organising national exams, claims Jimmy Thumbi. “The 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results are confusing. There is no professionalism in the release of the results. To regain public confidence, we need a system that works.” Contact him on [email protected].

Stigma • Quite disheartening for Meshack Wafula days he heard Education CS Machogu refer to some candidates as failures. He wishes there could be a more positive way of describing those who didn’t do too well in last year's KCSE exam. “All the candidates passed but with different grades. How we discuss the students' scores can help to fight stigma.” His contact is [email protected].

Road safety • The Nairobi-Nakuru highway “must be one of the most dangerous roads in the country today”, remarks Ruth Gituma. In the past month, she adds, many fatal crashes involving PSVs and private cars have occurred. “Reckless overtaking is a major factor, given the many transit trucks. The Transport ministry should urgently do something about it.” Her contact is [email protected].

Security • Wajir Country needs the Nyumba Kumi initiative to encourage locals to provide information to the administration and security agencies, advises Ahmed Somow Ahmed. “The county is disadvantaged by close proximity to the porous borders with Somalia and Ethiopia. Drugs smuggling fuels crime, road accidents, mental illnesses and high student dropout rate.” His contact is [email protected].

Kiswahili • As the New Year unfolds, Githuku Mungai has been marvelling at the beauty of the Kiswahili language and its intricacies. Says he: “If on January 1 you told someone, after exchanging some pleasantries, that you will meet ‘mwakani’, that means you will meet ‘next year'. Although ‘mwakani’ sounds like ‘during the (current) year’, that’s not the case.” His contact is [email protected].