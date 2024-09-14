School safety • The school fires call for quick solutions, says Francis Njuguna. Referring to the Nyeri incident in which 21 pupils perished, he adds: “It can’t continue to be business as usual. Dormitories should be redesigned to ease escape during fires. School managers should also ensure that dorms have fire extinguishers and they have hotlines of nearby fire brigades.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Impunity • Gone are the days when police officers were feared and also respected, remarks David Yator. The majority, he adds, carried themselves with dignity in the execution of their duties. “Today, instead of enforcing law and order, they themselves act with impunity. The traffic police are on the road 24/7, but mainly to collect bribes. This is a recipe for chaos.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Water bill • Five people from Kwale Water Company recently went to Pauline McKenzie’s house and told her staff that her water would be disconnected if she would not clear her bill in a few days. Says she: “I had already paid Sh5,000, which was a higher payment than that of anybody else that I know. I’ve been a customer for 30 years and deserve more respect.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Bottleneck • New Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir would do Nairobi residents a great honour if he could have the Pangani bottleneck on Thika Superhighway removed, says university don XN Iraki. “This choke point removes all the superness of the highway! If the one on Lang’ata road/Mbagathi Way could be removed, why not this one? Over to you, CS Chirchir!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Fishy deal • The proposed takeover of the JKIA, Nairobi, by Indian company Adani Enterprises is fishy, says Alex Gikundi. “As the Kenya Government seems keen to make this succeed, there are issues that most Kenyans want ironed out. Even the airport workers downed tools in protest.” To Alex, this is the strongest hint that something sinister may be cooking. His contact is [email protected].