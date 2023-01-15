Rwanda must stop aiding M23 rebels

Helping hand • The various scholarship programmes should be commended for enabling many students from poor families who excelled in the KCPE exam to join Form One, says F. Mukembu. “I call upon more well-wishers, including individuals, banks, publishers and other organisations, to lend a helping hand to needy children to enable them to get an education.” His contact is [email protected]

Shoddy work • The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), which supervised the construction of the dual carriageway at Ruaka, on Nairobi's outskirts in Kiambu County, gave the local residents a raw deal, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “There is not a single footbridge, confirming that they do not care about the residents. How do they expect them to operate?” His contact is [email protected]

Police hospital • What has lately quite puzzled James Gakuo is why the National Police Service should have a private medical scheme and yet, just like the military’s Kenya Defence Forces Memorial Hospital, they now have a newly constructed hospital on the same Raila Odinga Way (formerly Mbagathi Way) in Nairobi. He poses: “Does this really make any sense?” His contact is [email protected]

Joke of a booster • After he complained last month about “the little joke” of a Safaricom mast on Nanguba Hill in Samia, Busia County, Jim Okwako says there was a bit of an upgrade. But the poor mobile network coverage persists in this area overlooking Uganda, which has powerful MTN equipment. “Please replace this little thing so that your customers can enjoy making and receiving calls.”

Rebels • That European Union officials are urging Rwanda to stop aiding the M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo is good news, says Francis Njuguna. DRC, he adds, should continue to pressure Kigali, which still denies backing the rebels. “Hopefully the truth will one day be known,” remarks Francis, echoing the popular slogan, aluta continua (The struggle continues). His contact is [email protected].