Dropouts will increase over school fee increase

School fees • As the reopening of schools approaches, Moses Kariri has been stunned to learn that Term One fees have been raised by up to Sh5,000. He fears that there will be many dropouts due to the lack of fees. “The biggest corruption happens in schools. How does a single child pay Sh28,000 for food? The government should establish the true cost of education.” His contact is [email protected]

Gender • Though President William Ruto’s latest Executive Order, No. 1 of 2023 on the Organisation of Government, is “a meticulous attempt by to create a seamless and responsive government”, Prof Sam Chege is disappointed about a glaring omission. “The President continues to miss the gender balance mark by a wide margin. You can do better, Mr President!” His contact is [email protected]

Green road • There was an attempt to keep the Nairobi Expressway green by planting flowers at its major pillars, notes Japheth Amugada. This, he laments, seems to be failing due to inadequate watering. “The solution is to use a wall plant, which will grow along the pillars. Give each pillar four wall plants with enough watering and the expressway will be green forever.” His contact is [email protected]

Amenities • The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), which maintains the Thika Superhighway, is doing a good job, says Maina Mwangi. But he’s unhappy about the lack of amenities, especially toilets, at pick-up and drop-off points. “This poses a health risk. At the Kimbo stage, men urinate on the wall. I wonder how women cope. Urgent action is needed.” His contact [email protected]

Danger • A huge pothole at the Bunyala Road roundabout in Nairobi is “getting wider and deeper every day”, remarks A. Njoka, adding: “This is very dangerous, as drivers can’t properly judge the depth of the hole, especially whenever it rains. I’m wondering how long the city roads section personnel will take to fix this mess and avert danger, as many drivers suddenly serve to avoid the hole.”