Ruto should focus on economy not "state capture"

Manifesto • President William Ruto “must be careful not to open a can of worms by forming a commission of inquiry into state capture”, is Taabu Tele’s unsolicited word of advice. Says he: “He must seek to realise economic recovery. Demonising your predecessor is no virtue, Mr President. Just deliver on your manifesto and let Kenyans judge you on your own record.” His contact is [email protected]

Beast • After his mother’s recent encounter with a beast that devoured her livestock in Nyeri County, lawyer Njora Waweru says she vowed not to restock until it’s caught. But most probably the same animal later sneaked into Mukuruweini MP John Kaguchia’s shamba, about a kilometre away, and ate his goat. “This is getting scary like the ‘Man-Eaters of Tsavo’.” His contact is [email protected]

Power • When he applied for electricity connection (E245220220900088 ) to his rural home in Buru, Uyoma, Siaya County, Willis O. Aguko was slapped with a Sh264,000 quotation, in a region endowed with potential solar energy. “I need only poles from the nearest power line, less than 50 metres of wire. Can it cost that much? That can buy so many 300kw solar panels.” His contact is [email protected]

Hunger • Three groups of women are on the loose in Elburgon, and Molo, claiming to be from Tharaka Nithi County and begging for farm produce, reports W. Kimariech. The national identity of one of them indicates that she’s from Kanjoro in Tharaka. “Is this a sign of desperation from the pangs of hunger ravaging their county or just people with ulterior motives?” His contact is [email protected]

Conmen • There have been far too many scams in which people have lost their hard-earned savings after being dumped into buying non-existent pieces of land, says John Njuguna. He is appealing to the government to strictly regulate the lands sector. Today, “every Tom, Dick and Harry can just wake up and start selling plots” that are nowhere to be seen. His contact is [email protected]