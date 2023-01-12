DP Gachagua engaged in "selective graft war"

Selective war • For his abrasive style, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua continues to rub people such as George Tunya the wrong way. George is unimpressed by the threat to seize ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies’ assets over graft. “The country is waiting for a clear roadmap for eradicating graft but DP Gachagua seems hell-bent on selectively fighting the vice.” His contact is [email protected]

‘Cooked’ poll • The 52 per cent rating of the Ruto administration’s performance several months after taking office, just like all the pre-election opinion polls, “is very unrealistic”, says Festus Mwenda. Suspecting that the data is either biased or compromised by the pollsters to give certain results, he concludes: “These polls are often made to favour some people.” His contact is [email protected]

Passport pain • The Immigration Department stands accused of giving poor service in the processing and issuance of passports. Many months after he applied for a passport and was assigned a tracking number, 1710091602, Nakuru resident John Wachira moans, the travel document is yet to be issued. “After it gets to that point, what does one do?” His contact is [email protected]

Narrow road • Paul Muriungi, a marketing professional who often plies the Nairobi-Busia and Nairobi-Malala highways, is disappointed that they have not been upgraded to two or three lanes on either side. “The motorcycles, cars, buses, matatus, trucks and tour vans are just too much for the single lane! The highways carry passengers and cargo, including farm produce.” His contact is [email protected]

Pigging it • Many years ago, Jediel Muthuri recalls, Uplands Bacon Factory was a very vibrant enterprise in Limuru, Kiambu. It would later be run down and sold to a competitor. “Currently, due to unaffordable feeds, pig farmers cannot break even.” Jediel wishes the government could intervene and help to create a market that is favourable to the farmers. His contact is [email protected]