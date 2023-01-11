Landlords should give tenants a grace period in January

Tricky month • January is always a tricky month for many, coming after they will have spent lavishly, enjoying themselves during the festive season, says Faith Wambui. “It’s now back-to-school time for parents and paying bills. Landlords and landladies should kindly give their tenants a grace period to fully prepare themselves before they can pay their rent.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Respect • The 47 counties are constitutional entities whose leaders exercise the sovereign will of the people, says Brian Mwangi. He takes exception to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s “condescending [attitude] towards Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja”. The DP, he adds, should not take sides when matatu owners protest against decisions by City Hall. His contact is [email protected]

***

Footbridges • Two footbridges should be erected on Thika Superhighway— at Ruiru (Clay Works) and Juja (High Point stage), says James Githinji. They are the only sections with bumps and rubble strips that continue to cause unnecessary jams, especially during rush hour, he adds. “The man-hours spent are a huge loss to motorists and a big source of frustration.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Rabies • With Naivasha declared a rabies outbreak zone, says Joseph Macharia, the health authorities should get all dogs vaccinated. “The people infected must be treated within 72 hours but, at Sh10,000 for a dose, it’s not cheap. This prohibitive cost is endangering lives. As full-blown rabies is incurable, the government should give the vaccine free of charge.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Nosey filth • Seeing footballers, including those in the top leagues, blowing their noses on the pitch is unsettling for Chris Kiriba. This, he adds, reminds him of the days gone by when one Hazel W. Mugo of Nairobi’s Karura Forest Primary School tutored football players to use a handkerchief. “Woe unto anyone who had none when she was on duty!” His contact is [email protected]