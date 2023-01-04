Just A Man: It’s the year of ora et labora ... et labora

Prayer doesn’t cancel debt; work does. Yup. You read that right. If you have been on a prayer and fasting marathon for debt cancellation, I would suggest you get up ASAP and work. Right. About. Now.

Because? Ora et labora. That’s Latin for, pray and work.

The Bible says that, if you do not work, you should not eat. Now, do you expect that same manual to break its golden rule for you? It did not break that rule for Jesus Christ. When Jesus wanted to pay the debt, he told Peter to go and fish. Peter was told he would find enough money to pay for Christ’s and his taxes in the fish’s mouth.

Here is the principle; Peter was a fisherman. What he was asked to do was his line of occupation. He was instructed to work. If you’re waiting for money to fall from heaven, I’ll have you know that the only thing that will fall on you is a reality check. Or lightning.

Here’s the thing. If your prophet is telling you to sow shekels or purchase “anointed artefacts” for debt cancellation, show him a clean pair of heels. If your “papa” is demanding sacrificial seed, in the form of your January salary - with the promise that CRB will go MIA on you - ignore the doggone scammer.

That’s a shakedown. If your so-called man of God asks you to financially “tap” into his grace or “connect” to his altar so your debt can vanish into thin air, disconnect yourself from that bond(age) because it has ulterior motives.

The purpose of prayer is to grant you heavenly counsel to fulfil your earthly course. Intercession is not a substitute for perspiration. Neither is it a magic wand. After you get up from your bended knees, you must put in tons of elbow grease. When prayer substitutes work, men turn into beggars. (Or, at worst, zombies). They beg Christ and Caesar for crumbs. They beseech God for the barest minimum, instead of asking for wisdom and favour to excel in their field.





"Miracle hunters"

I am a believer. But I am appalled at what we have become. We have mutated into miracle hunters, whereas these things are supposed to pursue and overtake us. Do you think I’m lying? Read the comments on some YouTube channels, especially those that feature crisis stories. “Take that person to so-and-so.” “Take her to the altar of X.” Pshaw! What nonsensical retrogression is this? Maranatha!

Work is noble. It is God-ordained. Work is not a curse. Work turns us into vessels; so that Godliness, grace, goodness and goodies can flow through us and into other people’s lives.

Work turns prayer into a joy, not a chore. When you’re praying and not working – and expect miracles for debt cancellation – prayer becomes a dreary and punitive undertaking. It becomes a burden, whereas it is supposed to be breezy. Work turns prayer into a praise and worship session; not a griping and whining series.

Work turns a Christian’s walk into a joyous journey. When you are functioning in your God-given purpose, your Creator will show up in the cool of the day – in your garden or gig – to commune with you. Thus, your place of assignment doubles as your altar; and you become immune to the mind games of snake oil salesmen who claim only their altar conjures never-before-seen magical signs and wonders.

Work turns a Christian’s giving into a cheerful celebration. This is because you know you’re not giving out of compulsion, but out of caring. You’re not giving to get, but because you have a generous disposition. Someone who oozes generosity does not give just to charity, but to all and sundry.