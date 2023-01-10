Progress made in the development of solar power sector commendable

Power of solar • The progress being made in the development of the solar power sub-sector is commendable, says Dickson K, impressed with a recent Daily Nation report on smart solar systems. “Given how the monopolies in the energy sector have unfairly treated Kenyans, giving solar and other alternatives more emphasis is something that should be supported by all.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Cry for help • Refugees in Kenya are worse off than the ‘hustlers’ and mama mboga and deserve assistance, says Hussein Ahmed, a resident of Dadaab, Garissa County. “We require appropriate legislation, protection and integration into the bottom-up economy. The government should be sympathetic and humane enough to help us to deal with our plight.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Comfy ride • Since the launch of the SGR in 2014, Benson Karibe says, he stopped travelling by bus between Nairobi and Mombasa but had to change during the recent festive season. “I couldn’t get a train booking but I was surprised to find that the buses are comfortable. They have Wi-Fi and air-conditioning and passengers are served with water and soda.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Filth station • A regular traveller by train between Nairobi and Kisumu, David Omollo has only one misgiving: The sorry state of the Nakuru Railway Station, which, in the past, was one of the neatest in East Africa. “Today, it does not enough washrooms for the passengers, who are compelled to answer the call of nature in the field next to the platform.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Safe sole • If only the shoemakers “could seriously consider inserting metallic plates in soles, they would save 60 per cent of diabetic persons from foot amputation”, notes Dr Victor Isadia. “Most, especially from poor countries, step on nails and other sharp objects without noticing due to the neuropathy associated with diabetic complications.” His contact is [email protected]