Ruto's government is wrong for reintroducing CASs

Sham • The government is literally running on the wrong track, says W. Kimariech, alluding to the effort to bring back the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs), a position previously rejected by the courts. “They also plan to tax bread and milk, probably telling ‘Wanjiku’ (ordinary Kenyan), ‘You can eat cake’. The Hustler election campaign was a sham meant to hoodwink Kenyans!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Transparency • The National Police Service Commission and the National Police Service were recently at loggerheads over transfers and promotions of police officers, says David Yator. A mechanism, he proposes, should be instituted to monitor Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome’s office so that nothing happens without the full approval of the government. David can be reached at [email protected]

***

Tough task • An announcement by Mombasa County that every household will soon be charged Sh500 monthly for garbage collection is the latest proof that they are overwhelmed by the challenge, says Edward Opon. “My advice to the county leadership is, if they cannot discharge that particular function, let them surrender it to the national government.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Cry for help • At the entrance to the Kenya Railways Museum, adjacent to the Technical University of Kenya, in Nairobi’s city centre, Brian Maitai reports, there is a mentally ill woman “who roams around stark-naked like Eve in the Garden of Eden”. What’s more worrying, he adds, is that she often has bruises on her back. “Can somebody rescue this woman?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Lunar road • Kibera Drive, in the southern suburb of Nairobi, Dr Simon Peter Njoroge laments, “looks like the surface of the moon”. The road, he adds, is full of potholes and has been that way for nearly two years. “I can’t help but wonder if those who use the road don’t deserve better for the fuel levy they pay. Can the Kenya Urban Roads Authority come to our aid?” His contact is [email protected]