Ruto’s appetite for taxes goes beyond that of biblical tax collector Zakayo

Punitive taxation • President William Ruto is the very opposite of the late Mwai Kibaki, “who inherited a limping economy and nursed it to recovery”, says Kollongei Kipruto.

“When Kibaki became President in 2002, value added tax (VAT) was at 18 per cent; he reduced it to 16 per cent. President Ruto’s huge appetite for taxes goes beyond that of biblical tax collector Zakayo.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Work time • Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza won her battle against the MCAs who impeached her as the Senate unanimously quashed the decision, but the “fight that lies ahead for her could be more vicious and protracted”, says Chris Kiriba.

“My advice to her is that she should go back home and work with the MCAs, with her spouse now taking a back seat.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Green zone • Even as he welcomes the new Tree Planting Day, November13, Hussein Dossajee feels there is a lot of work to do.

Says he: “Practically every new construction site in Nairobi has buildings from boundary wall to boundary wall with no green zone, despite this being a Nema rule. Let’s first protect the existing trees before planting some more!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Bad road • The main Vekaria Road linking Airview Estate to Kitengela Township in Kajiado County “has been in a terrible state of disrepair” for the past three years, moans Ben Njuguna.

“Our efforts to have the county government repair it have not borne fruit. We’re once again appealing to the county roads section to make the road passable.”

His email address is [email protected].

***

Warmongers • The world is just watching helplessly as Israeli forces kill thousands of innocent civilians, including children, in Gaza Strip, laments W. Kimariech.

“Some of the major global powers are cheering on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his evil mission against Palestinians. The shameful war raging in the Holy Land must be stopped!”

His contact is [email protected].