Raila doesn’t want a ‘handshake,’ let the talks continue

Talks • There are some politicians who feel there is no need for the bipartisan talks because President William Ruto fairly won last year’s election, and they are entitled to their opinion, says Githuku Mungai.

“I voted for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, and he and his associates have categorically stated that they are not interested in a ‘handshake’.”

Security • While the government was mobilising the police to brutalise unarmed citizens during maandamano, Kennedy Mochabo notes, the security officials failed to prevent a cyberattack on the e-Citizen portal.

“The real cybersecurity geeks terrorised the government’s e-services.”

His advice to the politicians: “It’s high time the grandstanding stopped for fruitful dialogue!”

Land services • Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir issued a circular on August 7, announcing the reintroduction of land search fees, which had been scrapped by Jubilee government, notes Moses Kariri.

“Although most Kenyans have no problem with paying, delays are the problem. At Ardhi House, Nairobi, searches take up to two months. Only a few stations like Ruiru are swift.”

Fraudsters • The issuing of scholarships “should be streamlined once and for all”, says F. Mukembu.

“For Kenyans keen to go for studies abroad, there are openings, but they must beware of unscrupulous brokers, whom the government must ensure Kenyans don’t fall prey to. Let genuine scholarships be made public for Kenyans to apply and be selected competitively on merit.”

Traffic • Several months after the opening of the Nairobi Expressway to motorists, Chintan Gohel wants know if building this road has improved traffic flow.

“We still see daily jams along Mombasa Road, stretching from City Cabanas all the way to Nyayo National Stadium and on to Museum Hill. If the majority are not using the expressway, why is that?”

