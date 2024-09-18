President Ruto should help the country to save more lives

Losing out • As President William Ruto is upbeat about sending Kenyans to work abroad, Eliab Otiato is unhappy that his leadership has made firms that used to employ many relocate elsewhere. “Patients are dying of simple cases of pneumonia because GSK, manufacturers of the most effective drug for it, decided to ship out. He should help the country to save more lives.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Deadwood • The Ministry of Education and Teachers Service Commission need new ideas to deal with the challenges afflicting schools, says Kamichore Mutindira. The two, he adds, have failed to get schools to comply with safety regulations and investigations into fires and other incidents take too long. “The deadwood should be removed in order to inject fresh ideas.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Clean up • Spruce up Kiambu Town, pleads Chris Kiriba, who has a special connection, having spent his early years of schooling there. “I was introduced to the Anglican Church before independence in 1963, and wore my first Bata Prefect pair of shoes. The town was then clean and organised. Today, every space has been taken over by hawkers. Let’s reclaim the town.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Tax discipline • Just back from a visit to Tanzania, James Mamadi says their tax collection system works much better. “Every citizen pays without any problem as the Tanzania Revenue Authority ensures that for every taxable item and service, you get an Electronic Tax Register receipt. Even kiosks issue tax receipts for every item sold. That’s the way to go!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Freedom • The height of irony is that Western nations claim to be freedom champions and yet they try to force their ways and beliefs on other countries, says Newton Tonui. “Their so-called wokeness to fight injustice is a joke that has no place in our African societies. Let them not shove their values on us. Arabs may be even closer to us than we ever thought.” His contact is [email protected].