Walking the talk •President William Ruto, Taabu Tele notes, has been “flying high the pan-Africanist flag, albeit devoid of Nelson Mandela’s global iconic image and Muammar Gaddafi’s petro-dollars”. “While chiding global powers may be populist and refreshing, charity begins at home. President Ruto must walk the talk by allowing democracy to flourish, especially among MPs.” His contact is [email protected]

Misadvisers • The reduction of the housing levy rate from three to 1.5 per cent means “it wasn’t well-thought-out”, says Stephen Masambu. “Any policy with financial implications on the citizenry ought to be seriously thought through. President Ruto’s economic advisers should give him apt advice lest he gets egg in the face by flip-flopping on issues.” His contact is [email protected]

Flip-flop mandarins • Talk of jumping from the frying pan into the fire! On the housing levy, Evans Macharia Mwangi says: “Initially, we were told the three per cent salary deduction would be refunded after seven years. Now, after the Finance Bill was passed, it has been reduced to 1.5 per cent but it’s a tax! What else could be there that do not know?” His contact is [email protected]

Going under • Not a day passes without notices being published in the newspapers of companies in Kenya that are going into receivership, notes Mahendra Shah. “Imagine the tribulations of the creditors of such firms!” Having recently read on Twitter about the large number of businesses that are closing down, Mahendra wonders what could be going on. His contact is [email protected]

Man and Machine • Rising on a quick point of correction is Wambua Sammy, a man who seems to know something about fast-moving machines. “To reporters, editors, commentators, copywriters et al: The Safari Rally is not, and never was, a ‘battle between man and machine’. Just imagine French rally driver Sebastien Ogier trying to outsprint his Toyota Yaris!” His contact is [email protected]