Most NIS officers aren't working due to intimidation

Timid police • The in-tray of new National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss Noordin Haji must be full, says Michael Kinuthia. “Most of his officers aren’t working due to intimidation. If you report a crime, they won’t act.” Locals have reported to Gatong’ora Police Station, in Ruiru, Kiambu County, a gang of three that robs homes and hospitals and provided video evidence but there’s no action. His contact is [email protected]

Prayer fast • It’s in bad taste for national leaders to gather at a posh hotel in Nairobi and gorge themselves with a heavy breakfast when their fellow citizens are starving, says David Ngumi, on the annual National Prayer Breakfast. He adds: “It’s callous. To show that they really care, how about organising a prayer fast in solidarity with the people?” His contact is [email protected]

Bad politics • Political firebrand and ex-MP Koigi wa Wamwere, whose “deafening silence” has attracted attention “probably got tired of our tribal politics and cowardice”, says Paul V. Otieno. “In light of the looming back-breaking overtaxation, most democracies would see public demos in the hundreds of thousands, party politics aside. But not in Kenya.” His contact is [email protected]

Free land • The proposal in the Housing Fund to “give free land to private investors is suspect”, says Dickson K. “The friends of some of the top leaders will just end up with the prime county plots.” He also wonders whether governors can legally give out land in their counties without asking local residents for their consent or approval. “Isn’t that illegal?” His contact is [email protected].

Night train • Kenya Railways advertises its new Nairobi-Kisumu train service as a safari train and yet it travels at night, remarks Thomas Yebei. “Safari is about sightseeing. What is there to see in pitch darkness? There is no way a night service can be a safari train. KR should be truthful and call it what it is—a night train. There’s no need to mislead travellers.” His contact is [email protected]