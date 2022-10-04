President Ruto must tackle corruption

Revival tips • President William Ruto has good ideas on how to salvage the ailing economy but this will “remain a mirage unless he confronts the thorny issue of the Sh2 billion being lost to corruption daily”, says W. Kimariech. “He should also weed out redundant and moribund parastatals and eliminate plum government positions meant to massage the egos of cronies.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Cypress puzzle • In almost every roofing quotation by building contractors that he has come across, Willis Aguko notes, the fundis insist on using cypress timber. This has, indeed, aroused his curiosity so much that he hopes to get a reasonable explanation to guide his decisions. “Can somebody tell me what is so special about this timber? Is there any expert advice?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dirt shame • Marabou stocks “are part of our ecosystem”, remarks university don X. N. Iraki, adding: “The birds were in Nairobi before most of us! Trimming trees to chase them away is selfish and myopic. Please, leave them alone. Why are we bothered by a few birds’ droppings and not the dumps of uncollected rubbish in the city, particularly away from the central business district?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Poor signal • An enthusiast of TV documentaries, Peter John, feels shortchanged by his favourite station, Mwana Africa TV, over an irritating technical hitch. “They screen my very best, such as the one on the most dangerous roads in Africa. But, oops, the sound is always distorted or has an echo. Watchman, who is always ready to listen to my complaints, should ask them why.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Africa trade • For Africa to have economic liberty, trade among the countries is crucial, says Abdi O. Adan. “They should ensure their money circulates among them. In Kenya, firms must familiarise themselves with the African Continental Free Trade Area terms and tap into its business opportunities. Intra- and inter-African trade is where the future lies.” His contact is [email protected]