Ababu Namwamba must get rid of cartels in sports

Marketing • Tea grower Peter Kimanga is excited about Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remark that as part of their performance contracts, Kenya’s ambassadors will be required to market agricultural produce. “This is a brilliant idea. Sadly, though, many don’t know what the country produces. They should first attend a retreat where exporters make presentations.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Black spot • The Grand Oasis Hotel-Wajir Referral Hospital road in Wajir Town, with the five-star hotel, a garage and a highly populated primary school, is always busy with ambulances, and boda boda, notes Ahmed Somow Ahmed. The vehicles, he laments, are driven at break-neck speed. “The county should put up bumps and ‘Children Crossing’ signs.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Pension pain • He retired on health grounds 20 years ago but John Wandera Buluma, of Sio Port, Busia County, is yet to get his terminal dues. Working at Bumbe Technical Institute (File No. BOG/TTI/2/18/15/1), he was entitled to a 12th of his gross pay for every year worked. The Director of Technical Education instructed the principal and the board to pay but they never did. His contact is Tel 0710762846.

***

Pothole avenue • Nairobi resident Ramesh Shah is worried about a huge pothole at the junction of Third Avenue Parklands and Pramukh Swami Avenue, near Icon Plaza. As a result, Dr Shah says, motorists are forced to drive on the wrong side of the road, yet doing so is quite dangerous as it can cause accidents. “Can the city county roads authorities fix it?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Sport • Since unscrupulous people invaded sports, the rot and decline in standards set in, says Nixon Wandabi. He hopes that, as Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba will restore the lost glory. “We miss the marvellous period for boxing, under good managers and promoters like D. S. Njoroge. Also destroyed were football, athletics and hockey.” His contact is [email protected]