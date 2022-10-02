President Ruto should let Koome apply for IG job

Breach of law •President William Ruto has erred by unilaterally nominating Japhet Koome to become the new Inspector-General of Police, says Joseph Macharia. “He should rescind the decision and let Koome apply for the job through the National Police Service Commission. The outcome will most probably be the same but the law should be followed.” His contact is [email protected].

Retirees' health • After contributing every month to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in their working lives, some without ever filing a claim, shouldn't the benefits be extended to them in retirement as a gesture of appreciation, asks Richard Kihara. "After all, this is when they need it the most and their contributions will have helped to keep the fund going."

'Dirtlands' • Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi should ensure that small-scale enterprises operate in "clean and well-organised spaces", pleads Anna Wahome. She would like Kangemi Market, on Waiyaki Way, which is "in a deplorable state", spruced up. "The market is a source of food supplies and employment for many people."

Job rules • The Public Service Commission should clearly explain the criteria for jobs and internships, says Richard Mwaniki. He simply can't understand why somebody would apply many times for different positions and not get placed. "It can't be the year of graduation, as some who graduated recently have got jobs while their seniors still tarmac."

Diaspora • The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is a good idea, says Gideon Baxter Bii, writing from Perth, Australia. He's even happier that Dr Alfred Mutua, who studied and worked abroad, has been picked to head it. "It's a recognition of the diaspora's huge potential contribution to economic growth through billions of shillings in remittances."