Trickery • Politicians are taking Kenyans for a ride, says Jerry Kenyansa, rejecting anti-government protests. “They’ve never campaigned for the prices of essential commodities to come down. What they want are maandamano (protests) to attack the government. Opposition leaders should address the plight of unemployed youth and the deteriorating education system.” His contact is [email protected]

Eyesore • A resident of Parkroad, Nairobi, John Kamau, was elated when roads were repaired recently and illegal structures demolished. He is, therefore, disappointed that some have emerged again on top of drains on Galberobe Road yet residents fought so hard to get them removed as they often harbour criminals, including drug peddlers, and generate loads of garbage. His contact is [email protected]

Weird tutors • Teachers are “in the national limelight for the wrong reasons”, remarks Joe Ngige Mungai, on the viral video of six teachers and pupils on homosexuality. “I hear you caught some boys dramatising how to eat the Forbidden Fruit and ordered them to repeat the act. You shouldn’t have done that. Your pay is not based on the number of children you punish.” His contact is [email protected]

Writing surgeon • The cruel hand of death has robbed readers of Sunday Nation’s Surgeon’s Diary columnist Yusuf Dawood, says Ruth Gituma. “I still have his books, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow and Behind the Mask. His style was enchanting, with his cruise ship travel stories, Rotary conference and surgeon’s tales. I hope to read what he wrote before finally bowing out.” Her contact is [email protected]

Foolish app • There is no need to fear ChatGPT, the open artificial intelligence software, university don X. N. Iraki says. “I tested it on my examination questions and it flopped badly. The trick is to set questions that have some emotional or opinion element. ChatGPT can’t handle photos or videos, too. This software is, so far, only very good for lazy thinkers.” His contact is [email protected]