Pending bills: Counties between a rock and a hard place

Pending bills • Counties “have been left between a rock and a hard place”, says Sopia Paul Paapa, citing their pending bills running into billions of shillings. However, he’s impressed that some are already making some headway. “Siaya and Kisii counties have set a precedent by letting independent bodies carry out their audits to establish the eligibility of those bills.” His contact is [email protected]

Jobs •The setting up of a youth unemployment crisis task force is long overdue, says N. Waruhiu. “With public participation and input from unemployed university graduates and other young people, its implementation is possible. This is a ticking bomb. It’s the wearer of the shoe who knows where it pinches. President William Ruto should listen to our cry.” His contact is [email protected]

Tremor • As the country celebrated Utamaduni or Huduma Day, on Monday, October 10, Charles Wakaba Kamanga noted an interesting occurrence. Says he: “At exactly 9.12, in the morning, I experienced a mild earth tremor at my home in Rironi, Limuru. Was this felt elsewhere? Can the Meteorological Department explain the cause and possible repercussions?” His contact is [email protected]

Security • The plight of pupils of Kabete and Farasi primary schools in Westlands, Nairobi, has touched Robert Musamali. At 4.30 am, when they leave for school, he says, the bridge between Mwimuto Shopping Centre and the Kenya Institute of Administration is usually pitch-dark. “MP Tim Wanyonyi should get lights installed. The Mwimuto-Ngecha road also needs some.” His contact is [email protected]

World Cup • As the dates of this year’s soccer World Cup in Qatar coincide with those of national exams, Mwangi Wanjohi is worried for the candidates. Says he: “This will bring about some disruption and distraction in the young candidates’ minds.” He singles out, especially boys, urging parents to cooperate with teachers to counsel them so as to limit the damage. His contact is [email protected]