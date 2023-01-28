Officials inspecting schools a waste of money

Wastage • As schools reopen for the new academic year after a two-month break, Kamichore Mutindira is appalled at the huge amounts of money being spent by officials inspecting primary schools’ readiness for the Grade Seven intake. “This is a waste after billions were spent building classrooms in secondary schools. The government must get its priorities right.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Theft • Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha Wafula should contain the theft of drugs from public hospitals, says Jemimah Moraa. The medicines, she adds, end up in private chemists. “A diabetic often buys her tablets from a doctor’s private pharmacy. Can’t someone stop this? I’m tired of hearing patients being referred to this or that chemist.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Slavery • Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei’s ‘No-calls-after-hours’ campaign resonates with Chris Kiriba, as it reminds him of an anti-slavery treaty signed between Captain Fairfax Moresby and the Sultanate of Oman in 1822 stopping the slave trade. “Calling workers to duty after working hours is tantamount to slavery. This Bill has everything to do with workers’ rights.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Poor service • The government should run Kenya Airways efficiently after pumping in billions, says Shobhna Shah. “I travelled from Mumbai by KQ on Sunday. It was supposed to take off at 4.50 pm but didn’t until 7 pm. There was no entertainment and beverages, including tea or coffee. Is that the pride of Africa or Kenya? They’re celebrating 36 years of going downhill.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Livestock • This is an interesting observation from one Jediel Muthuri about the status of the popular farm animals known as pigs and he hopes that someone will shed light on it. Says he: “I am told that the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries doesn’t recognise pigs as livestock. Are they, therefore, just pets, much in the class as cats and dogs, or what are they?” His contact is [email protected]