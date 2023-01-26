Magoha will best be remembered for his leadership during pandemic

Legacy • The “greatest legacy” of the late Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, “beyond teaching and managing university, was shepherding the education system through the Covid-19 pandemic”, notes university don X. N. Iraki. “We shall always remember him for his boldness and single-purposefulness in the discharge of his duties. May his soul rest in peace!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Hard times • When global oil prices rose, Gabriel Kabiro recalls, the government quickly increased pump prices. “However, now that international prices are going down, it is reluctant to pass on the benefit to consumers. This is why the high cost of living continues to exert pressure on Kenyans. We have nowhere to turn to despite the lofty election campaign promises.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Extortion • As the reopening of schools for the new academic year continues, Medina Hassan wants the Ministry of Education to look into cases of some head teachers extorting money from parents. “Those whose children are transitioning from pre-primary to Grade One are asked to pay Sh23,000 for admission. The ministry should come clear on this issue.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Cry for help • Poor roads are prevalent in Theta Ward , Juja, in Kiambu County, says Munene Botshelo, echoing the cry of many of his fellow local residents. The area is a 10-minute drive from Ruiru Town but lags behind in basic amenities like piped water and sewerage. “It’s also prone to cholera outbreaks. The authorities should look into this without politising it.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Smart defence • Apparently having a brainwave over how to use the Sh180 billion defence budget, without compromising security, Churchill Amatha says it could go a long way in modernising the country in three years. “Sh150 billion could be invested for economic development. With time, the military could be scaled down as we adopt smart defence technologies.” His contact is [email protected]