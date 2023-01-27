Increased vandalism of Kenya Power transformers, cables a major worry

Vandalism • The government spends a fortune on infrastructure to ensure that Kenyans enjoy wherever they are, says F. Mukembu. “It’s demoralising to see a high degree of vandalisation of electric cables and siphoning of transformer oil, plunging many places into darkness.” All, he adds, must protect facilities. “Kenya Power should be more alert to stamp out the vice.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Water cost • Thika Water and Sewerage Company has been giving its loyal customers a rather raw deal on billing, charges George Mburu. The utility, he adds, often does not send the monthly water bills to them but will promptly charge a Sh1,000 reconnection fee after the due date, which is unknown to the consumers, passes. “It’s very unfair!” he concludes. His contact is [email protected]

***

Eyesore • Demolitions have already begun in Busia Town to enable its long-overdue sprucing up, but there are protests in some quarters, says Jim Webo. “The illegal structures and others encroaching on the main roads must give way to enable proper planning of this border town. Kisumu and Kakamega counties have done it. Busia can’t remain an eyesore forever. Also, remove the trucks from the town centre.”

***

Chaos • What happened to Nairobi bylaws? asks Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Hawkers have taken over the CBD. All the streets and pavements have been turned into another Gikomba Market. We thought it was about campaigns for last year’s elections but it’s now permanent business. Handcarts are another problem. Can Governor Johnson Sakaja do something about it?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Hawkers • It’s not just Nairobi South ‘B’ that is suffering the hawker menace, with almost every street invaded by petty traders, notes Diana D’Souza. Equally affected, depriving pedestrians of walkways, she adds, is Lavington. “I had thought that Governor Sakaja was going to bring back ‘the City in the Sun’. Quite frankly, I think it was just talk.” Her contact is [email protected]