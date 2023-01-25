African leaders should borrow leaf from New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Running on empty • New Zealand Premier Jacinda Ardern, 42, will not be running for re-election as she feels “she no longer has enough fuel in the tank to do justice to the job”, notes John Mukiri. “In Kenya and Africa, we have octogenarians and septuagenarians masquerading as leaders. Can’t they learn from the New Zealander or do they just want to continue on empty tanks?” His contact is [email protected].

Land disputes • The only issue that Emmanuel Njogu would like to see the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration do is resolve the land disputes in Naivasha, Nakuru County. “The government should tackle the land injustices, specifically relating to the ownership of the land that has been touched by the dry port project and the proposed industrial park.” His contact is [email protected].

Eastern ‘bad-pass’ • Eastern Bypass, from Cabanas, in Nairobi, through Utawala to Thika Superhighway, “is dangerous, especially for new users, to drive along”, says Dr Victor Isadia. “Lanes just disappear or one is forced to negotiate sharp bends. Its U-turns are not well-designed. Membley has high bumps that make small cars really struggle. The contractor could have done better.” His contact is [email protected]

Rip-off • Manilal Gohil borrowed Sh6,300 from a financial institution and is convinced it’s a rip-off. The interest for two months is 100 per cent of the principal. The firm’s note to him reads: “Dear customer, your loan term is 60 days. Every 15 days, you are supposed to pay Sh2,863 (total Sh11,452). The interest is quite reasonable. We are going to review it in the near future.” His contact is [email protected]

Concrete jungle • Unlike the Nairobi of the 1960s, where leaders promoted the planting of trees and flowers, the new metropolis is a growing concrete jungle that looks beautiful to motorists and their passengers but intimidating to pedestrians, laments Dave Tumbula. “Is progress about cold beauty or the greenery along the main and estate roads? I prefer wide open spaces for people to walk freely.”