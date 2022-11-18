New Interior CS Kithure Kindiki doesn't sound "intimidating enough"

Crime • New Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki doesn’t sound intimidating enough to the hardcore criminals, notes Peter Kilonzo, adding: “He has started his tenure on a really low note. They say that when a coward sees a man he can fight, he becomes hungry for a fight. The kind of insecurity happening in Nairobi calls for quick and firm action.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Law and order • Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome pleading with criminals and giving them time within which to stop attacking their victims is laughable, says Eliab Otiato. “Kenyans are feeling betrayed when people charged with enhancing their security bargain with criminals as innocent citizens are killed? The IG should quickly restore law and order or just quit.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Cases • All the high-profile corruption and other serious cases that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has dropped should be investigated afresh, says Opiyo Oduwo. “As wananchi are doubting the decisions to end the trials, it’s only fair that the cases be left to run their full course through prosecution and the final verdict given by courts.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Shelter • While not disputing Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s decision to ban hawking on footbridges and bar street families from living under them for security reasons, Dinaice Makenga is worried about the plight of these people. Says she: “Did he consider their situation before issuing the directive? Hawkers and street people also need some shelter to work or stay.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Prices • How Carey Yiembe wishes giant telco Safaricom, the most profitable firm in East and Central Africa, could live up to its motto, ‘Tuinuane (let’s uplift each other)’. He poses: “How many Kenyans can afford their home fibre charges, especially in the low-income neighbourhoods? Can they give an offer, which suits this category, as bundles disappear very quickly?” His contact is [email protected]