CDF kitty should be freed from MPs

CDF push • The clamour by MPs for the restoration of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is understandable, says W. Kimariech. “Declared illegal by the Supreme Court, the CDF was good for them, though it was fraught with irregularities. Over 50 per cent of the funds just ended up in their pockets. If returned, it should be freed from them and their pseudo companies.” His contact is [email protected]

***

JSS fate • Junior Secondary School, under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), should remain in the primary school section, says Benjamin Kibias. The government, he adds, has managed to construct only 10,000 classrooms, which will cater for 500,000 pupils (at 50 per classroom), leaving 900,000 learners with nowhere to go. “Also, Grade 6 candidates are still too young.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Crime surge • The high cost of living is to blame for the upsurge in crime and insecurity, says Faith Wambui. “Many people are unable to sustain themselves, hence the increased crime rate, with gangs killing and stealing. The county and national governments should work together to create jobs. Security officers should also be more alert to maintain law and order.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Water poser • The only challenge James Githinji wishes to pose to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is that, by 2027, there should be no water bowsers selling the precious commodity throughout the city county. Says he: “All the residential and business premises must have running water. This should determine whether to grant or deny him his second term in office.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Savings culture • Agreeing with President William Ruto on the need to promote a savings culture, Churchill Amatha says it will only be possible if betting is reined in. “It should then be complemented by aggressively promoting a working culture, as late President Mwai Kibaki did. The idea of youth sitting back and expecting money to be generated somehow should change.” His contact is [email protected]