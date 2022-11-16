Government should provide jobs to fight insecurity

Idle minds • To fight insecurity, the government “should ensure that many young people are gainfully employed”, says Raphael Obonyo. “Youth unemployment remains the biggest threat to the country. No doubt, law enforcement agencies must use judicial means to curb crime. However, the government should do more to boost security beyond the mere use of force.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Walkover •President William Ruto, who is a “hardworking hands-on guy”, Joe Ngige Mungai notes, should know it’s the small things that will make a lot of difference. “If we can restore Lake Naivasha, fund mass production of biogas, plant more forests, harvest rainwater, fight hunger and illicit brews and remove criminals from our midst, his second term will be a walkover.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Amnesty • Why new Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome should give criminals a whole month to surrender illegal firearms Evans Macharia Mwangi says he can’t understand. “Shouldn’t guns only be in the hands of the police, other disciplined forces and, of course, licensed firearm owners? That was laughable. The crooks should hand in the guns now,” Evans’s contact is [email protected].

***

Hungry game • Some of the wild animals, such as gazelles, in Nairobi National Park are emaciated “but giraffes are thriving, thanks to their long necks that reach the leaves up the trees”, notes university don X. N. Iraki. “Zebras are doing well, too. I’m not sure why. But give credit to whoever built dams in the park; water is in plenty. Without water, the situation would be dire.” His contact is [email protected]

***

World Cup • Top European, Latin American and African countries are set to do battle for the coveted World Cup trophy in Qatar, notes Alnashir Walji. “The spectators will be enthralled as they cheer their favourite teams in an exciting tournament, the first in the Middle East. Let there be no ugly incidents or security lapses. Kudos to Fifa for the good preparations!” His contact is [email protected]