Mr President, people with questionable integrity cannot fight evil

Integrity • Thomas Yebei is not amused about the appointment of people with questionable integrity to high public offices. Says he: “They include those facing corruption, murder, and tax evasion cases. This is an assault on leadership integrity legislation, which requires public officers to be beyond reproach.” He doesn’t believe they can be relied upon to fight evil. His contact is [email protected].

Road grabbed • The road that meanders through Manyata Arab Estate from Mamba Hotel junction to join Pamba Road near Kicomi in Kisumu Town, should be repaired, straightened and widened, urges Opiyo Oduwo. “It’s apparent that some people have encroached and built houses on it. As a result, driving along this short stretch is such a nasty experience!” His email is [email protected].

Boarding ban • The Education ministry directive banning boarding schools “is welcome as some of the children are too young to be taken away from home”, notes Ruth Gituma. However, she’s unhappy with the rush. “There needs to be a proper and adequate transition. Where will parents get new schools for their children? What about those to sit exams next year?” Her contact is [email protected]

Morals • Citizen TV, Veronica Onjoro pleads, should drop a foreign programme that contains foul language, and dwells on kidnappings, betrayal, kissing, and incest. “You see children discussing parents’ breakups and multiple relationships. What are they teaching our own children?” She wishes the station could bring back productions like Tushauriane.” Her contact is [email protected].

Hustler name • While the new initiative to uplift the well-being of poor Kenyans may be useful, Nairobi resident Diana D’Souza has misgivings about the choice of the name, Hustler Fund. Says she: “This speaks so badly about our new government. So, how can we believe in these leaders? Are they really serious? How do you call any fund a Hustler Fund?” Her contact is [email protected].