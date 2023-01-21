MPs using fees payment to hold on to NG-CDF

Fraud • MPs are using the payment of school fees as a means to hold onto the NG-Constituency Development Fund, which is their cash cow, says Churchill Amatha. The fund, he adds, is mostly mismanaged, or the school fees issue could have been solved ages ago. “The situation is being perpetuated, not for the benefit of learners, but the MPs and their associates.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Subsidy • While the ongoing registration of farmers to benefit from the subsidised fertilisers is appreciated, Francis Njuguna wishes the government could go a step further and provide maize seeds. “Just like the price of fertilisers, the cost of seeds is exorbitant.” The leadership, he pleads, should also seriously consider granting farmers a subsidy on the maize seeds. His contact is [email protected]

***

No answers • Since Resolution Insurance Company Limited was placed under receivership early last year, policyholders have not received any information on the way forward, says Opiyo Oduwo. “Our appeals to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRI) have also yielded zero. Who will come to our aid? I have the details for anyone keen to follow up the matter.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bus stop • The acceleration lane below the Kiambu Road’s Northern Bypass interchange has been illegally converted into a matatu stage, says Mwangi Wanjohi. He’s surprised police have found nothing wrong with that. “In fact, police officers are deployed to control traffic at that point, yet there is a designated bus stop a few metres away. Who will clear the mess?” His contact [email protected]

***

Damage • The Kericho MCAs, who last week, fought in the county assembly, breaking chairs and tables exhibited behaviour that is below the status of leaders, says Gabriel Gabiro. “They are a bad example to youth, especially high school students. They should pay for the damage they caused just the same way students do before readmission after burning down dormitories.” His contact Is [email protected]