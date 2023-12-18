Making Kenya a visa-free country good for investment

Visa-free country • President William Ruto’s directive to make Kenya a visa-free country from January 1 is a good policy to turn it into an investment hub, remarks Nicholas Murithi. “We should use our diplomatic acumen to convince our East African Community (EAC) neighbours to adopt the same system for the residents’ benefit.” His contact is [email protected].

Dark acts • The now-frequent countrywide power failures, including last Sunday’s, are turning David Yator into a conspiracy theorist. Says he: “Whenever there is a blackout, computers don’t work and, therefore, shady deals may not be detected. Also, money can be transferred in bulk in darkness. During the long 1999-2000 dry spell, we didn’t see such national blackouts.” His contact is [email protected].

Electric era • When our national leaders just swallow anything from the West about the need to have everything going electric, it becomes a con game, cautions James Gakuo. “We can’t sustain power for electric cars, buses and so on. Banish the idea, instead of threatening the people with power rationing. It’s they who add the extra load to the national grid.” His contact is [email protected].

A friend’s wishes • Good friends relish each other for good company and also mutual benefit. For Nassir Daud Hussein, his best friend is Mwalimu Idris Ali Daar, of Balambala Secondary School in Garissa County. Says he: “I wish Idris, who is also an avid reader of the Daily Nation, and his lovely wife, Nasri Yakub, best wishes on their wedding. May Allah bless your union!” His contact is [email protected].

Irritating incompetence • Two huge parastatals Carey Yiembe feels should have been sold a long time ago are Kenya Power and Kenya Airways. “For how long will Kenya Power continue announcing daily electricity outages in various areas while KQ gives excuses about lack of spare parts and crew for its poor performance? Please, sell these bottomless tax-guzzlers.” His contact is [email protected].