Senseless rationing • Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir’s electricity rationing plan does not make sense to Evans Macharia Mwangi.

Says he: “We’ve experienced three national blackouts this year. Listening to the CS, you can tell we’re dealing with clueless people. Do we ration power because it’s too much? We should do so in the dry season when dams are almost empty.”

Boring story • Corruption has become “a tiring and very boring story”, remarks Chris Kiriba. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), he adds, has failed to nail the menace.

“It’s not enough for CEO Twalib Mbarak to appear on TV talking about corruption; it’s not fought through electronic media. He should lead the fight against the rot in the affected institutions.”

Neglect • The bus stage sheds constructed near Naivasha Inn with sponsorship by some generous ‘mama mboga’ are in a state of disrepair with weeds growing on top of some of them, Benjamin Kibias reports.

They will get worse unless the damage is immediately repaired.

“Who will be to blame when the structures can no longer serves the intended purpose?”

Power plan • Definitely tongue-in-cheek, Bimal Shah implores western Kenya residents to go to sleep early to avoid causing power outages, especially during weekends.

“It’s embarrassing the hardworking Energy and Transport CSs due to the inconvenience caused to visitors at JKIA, Nairobi. Forget the hospitals, industries and households that have been complaining over the years. Just blame it on cartels.”

Patriotism • Whenever things go haywire, leaders are blamed without assessing individual wrongdoing, says F. Mukembu.

“Patriotism is about making contributions for the nation’s betterment. Don’t always only blame the leaders but also do what we can for the country. How I wish more positive contributions could be made that impact Kenyans’ livesand boost economic development!”

