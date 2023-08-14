Let varsities honour those who have helped change society

(Dis)honour • Universities should only honour people who have helped the society to overcome challenges, says Mathew Kibe. He can’t help faulting Mount Kenya University’s award of a honorary doctorate degree to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan. “He has no accomplishment in Kenya. Why can’t the university fete Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, the tireless public litigator, for instance?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Defection • After reading political analyst and former President Uhuru Kenyatta State House, Nairobi, aide Mutahi Ngunyi’s interview in the Sunday Nation, Githuku Mungai says he is convinced the motive for his defection is personal considerations, “which is rather unfortunate”. President William Ruto, he adds, is well known for rewarding his associates. His contact is [email protected].

***

Loyalty • Mutahi Ngunyi’s switch from an Azimio specialist to “a bean spiller is foolhardy”, remarks Stephen Masambu. “It’s nonsensical to spill the beans after falling out, as happened between Miguna Miguna and Raila Odinga. Nicholas Biwott was the late President Daniel arap Moi’s insider but died the ‘Total Man’ that he had lived, without uttering a word about him.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Privacy • Thanks to the telcos, some online businesses can recruit subscribers to their lucrative accounts without requesting them, says Franklin Abwao. “A few days ago, I got a message that I had been successfully subscribed to Gaming Box on my Telkom line, 0750895543, and they deduct Sh10 at 12:30am daily. I’m yet to be able to unsubscribe from it.” His contact is [email protected].

***