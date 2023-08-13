Let Kenyan flag fly 24 hours a day

Omnipresent flag • The National Flag, Mwangi wa Karuga notes, deserves utmost respect from all the citizens and that is why he doesn’t understand why it should only fly during daytime and be lowered at 6pm. “What harm would it do to have it fly 24 hours a day, seven days a week? Is the flag so susceptible to darkness and cold to warrant its removal as the night approaches?” His contact [email protected].

***

Uniqueness • Devolution has brought about powerful leaders who strut around their counties but not on the national political arena, says Alex Kioko. “Every devolved unit has its unique leadership. Makueni County’s former and current governors Kivutha Kibwana and Mutula Kilonzo Jr, respectively, are top lawyers while Kirinyaga boasts strongwoman Anne Waiguru.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Training • While there is a lot of talk about the digital economy, Aunally Maloo is sceptical about the commitment of the national and county governments to it. “We could collaborate with the ICT Authority with trainers paid on time.” His Computer Learning Centre, he claims, trained Nairobi City County staff in September 2021 but was never paid. His contact is [email protected].

***

Independence • The Kenyan leadership should take a leaf from Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan and ignore the colonial-era agreement with Egypt to promote the use of Lake Victoria water for irrigation, says Benjamin Kibias. "We need to become self-sustainable on food. After all, we are a sovereign state that should chart its own course." His contact is [email protected].

*****