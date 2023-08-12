Government shouldn’t backdate taxes

Taxes • The government, university don XN Iraki pleads, “shouldn’t backdate taxes that had been held up by a court case on the Finance Act 2023”. This, he adds, “will act as an economic stimulus for us. We shall not drink it, we shall pay school fees, and rent, buy food, send to our elderly parents and reinvest in our small businesses. We can provide evidence if it’s needs!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Worldcoin • Could the National Intelligence Service (NIS) have been unaware of the danger of allowing Worldcoin to conduct its data collection business in the country? wonders Evans Macharia Mwangi. “It’s shameful that the security agents could not detect this? Some people really sleeping on the job. Or could they have been too tired after battling the demonstrators?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Charges • Telecommunications firms shouldn’t join the government in punishing suffering Kenyans by increasing air time, data and money transfer charges, urges Gabriel Odhiambo. “People are struggling to make ends meet in these difficult times. The telcos should realise that increasing the cost of their services will make them lose many loyal but poor customers.” His contact is [email protected].

***

No power • Urgently calling Kenya Power is Clement Wandera of Samia, Busia County, following the collapse of power transmission poles. Clement and his neighbours at Budwong’i Village near Sio Port have not had electricity since August 1. “Someone at Port Victoria emergency office told me they were aware of the problem and would restore power. They never did.” Clement’s contact is 0797635366, or 0733573313.

***

Climate change • Looking in and beyond our borders, Robert Mukirae can see fiery confirmation of climate change. Says he: “Devastating wildfires in California and Hawaii, crippling droughts and massive floods in Europe and mind-numbing cold in Nairobi and its environs show it’s here. But we’re focused on political shenanigans while decimating shrinking our forest cover!” His contact is [email protected].