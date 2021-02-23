GRADE 4 BREAK • The decision by the Ministry of Education to keep Grade Four pupils at home after their examinations is insensitive and unfair, says Job Momanyi. “We’ve all seen the psychological effects on children from the 10-month closure. Imagine a situation where parents go out to hustle, siblings are at school and they are left at home. Let the children be in school.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.





ENDORSEMENT • The former Nasa members expecting ODM leader Raila Odinga to endorse them to run for president should forget it, says S. K. Chege. Raila, he adds, is probably going for it. “The circumstances in 2002 (when Raila said ‘Kibaki tosha’) were different as the politicians were united to remove Kanu from power. The days of endorsements are long gone.” His contact is skchege@yahoo.com.





OVERCHARGE • After analysing his electricity bill, Mansukh Dhanji is convinced that Kenya Power is overcharging its customers. Mansukh says his February bill (account No. 103491312), at Sh41,282, was exaggerated. “In February, they carried forward the December and January bills. Can they update accounts and bill us correctly?” His contact is borkhatria.mansukhlal@gmail.com.





HUSTLER • What would the people wanting to criminalise the ‘hustler’ narrative say about the reference to marginalised groups, asks Devere Mwangi. According to him, the talk about marginalised and disadvantaged people sounds more offensive. “Would you criminalise or propose affirmative action for women, youth and people living with disabilities?” His contact is devere_mwangi@hotmail.com.





SUPERPOWER • Nigeria “could one day become a superpower”, remarks university don X. N. Iraki, citing top-level appointments. “Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an economist, has been appointed the head of WTO. Akinwumi A. Adesina leads AfDB. Nigerians have also bought some Kenyan banks.” Nigeria only needs to first “sort out its political problems”. His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.



