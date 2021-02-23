Let the children be in school

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

GRADE 4 BREAK • The decision by the Ministry of Education to keep Grade Four pupils at home after their examinations is insensitive and unfair, says Job Momanyi. “We’ve all seen the psychological effects on children from the 10-month closure. Imagine a situation where parents go out to hustle, siblings are at school and they are left at home. Let the children be in school.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.

