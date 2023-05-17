Leave churches to freely carry out their affairs

Freedom to prey • Rejecting the mounting calls for regulation of churches, Antony Achayo says they should be left to freely carry out their affairs. “This is because spiritual matters are beyond human control and the Constitution guarantees freedom of worship. People should choose the place, time and way of worship as long as they don’t disturb the peace.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Oppressive order • The requirement for civil servants to contribute three per cent of their pay to a housing fund “is draconian”, says Stephen Masambu. “Government workers nearing retirement don’t need the so-called affordable housing. The deductions will needlessly eat into their retirement package. Unions and civil society must fight this oppressive order.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Rent crisis • Doesn’t the government, which is trying to force public and private sector workers to own houses in towns, not know that more than half of Kenyans live in rural areas, asks Bashir Omondi Nuru. “We do not have a housing crisis. The only crisis that there is is a rental housing one. Why can’t the authorities regulate rent to save tenants from exploitation?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Thieving mechanics • A Kenyan now based overseas, Fred Obegi, feels shortchanged by a motor vehicle dealership in Nairobi. Before he left the country in December, he had taken his car for small repairs. This was not done and he towed it away. “I paid Sh51,000, though with no repairs done. Surprisingly, they had changed my clock and stolen my four-wheel vacuum sensor.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Days we lost • When he was growing up, Henry Ruhiu recalls, there were two important days that were marked nationally every year, with a lot of enthusiasm. One was the National Tree Planting Day, and the other was Freedom From Hunger Walk. “I no longer hear of those days. Were they erased from the national calendar or what might have happened?” His contact is [email protected]