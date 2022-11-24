Junior secondary schools debate driven by selfish interests

JSS debate • The discussion on the Grade Six transition to junior secondary school (JSS) should continue, says Chris Kiriba. “The decision on where to locate junior secondary is being driven by selfish parochial interests. The CBC is the best thing that ever happened since sliced bread. Our children’s future is more important than where JSS should be.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Neglected gem • Maasai Mara Game Reserve, Mwangi wa Karuga notes, attracts millions of dollars in earnings from tourists visiting the popular attraction. He is, therefore, embarrassed to see that the roads to the game reserve are in a poor state despite the huge revenue it brings in. “Can Narok County government officials explain why this is so?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Political pawns • Nearly 60 years since Independence, Joe Ngige Mungai remarks, towns and rural areas should be better developed than in 1963. “We shouldn’t allow proliferation of informal settlements. It’s saddening that some politicians want you to live there for easy manipulation. How many children and wives of MPs operate roadside kiosks?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Pothole danger • For almost a year, there has been a big eyesore of a deep pothole on the road between Muhoroni Police Station and the sub-county hospital, Damson Opiyo Onger reports. “It’s very risky for motorists but especially for ambulance, police van or tractor drivers,” he adds, urging Kisumu County authorities to act quickly and avert a catastrophe at the spot. His contact is [email protected]

***

Spectators • As the top footballing nations strut their stuff in the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup, Lincoln E. Oyigo can hardly suppress his envy. “We, Kenyans, should promote our football. Right now, the World Cup is hogging media coverage to the detriment of our sports. To me, the development of Kenyan football is so important that it deserves more attention.” His contact is [email protected]