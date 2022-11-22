Politics are over, elected leaders should now deliver

Promises • After their numerous promises on the election campaign trail, says Jimmy Thuambi, it’s now time political leaders deliver the goods to the people, having assumed office several months ago. “The mounting insecurity, mostly in Nairobi, and public suspicion that they might not fulfil their promises could make the people lose hope. They must provide immediate solutions.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Road works • Construction of the First Avenue Eastleigh to Jogoo Road, Nairobi, is causing heavy traffic jams daily, says Maina Kaihu. Though happy about the building and repair of roads to improve the infrastructure for the residents’ benefit, he’s unhappy about the slow pace. “There’s a need for the supervisors to ensure that the work is done much faster.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dark Town • Banisa Township in Mandera County in the northeast has one major problem, which is that of unreliable power supply, says Abdi Hillow. Frustrated by power rationing, Abdi accuses Kenya Power staff of switching off the electricity every now and then. “In some areas within the town, residents can go for even up to three days without electricity.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Con artist • A whole year since she paid a lands officer in Siaya County some Sh80,000 to effect land transfer documentation, Margaret Ouma Oware says the man has gone underground and no longer picks up her phone calls. “Beware!” warns Margaret, smarting from her loss but now aware that there is a con game. If the lands bosses want the details, her contact is [email protected]

***