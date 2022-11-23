Politicians' speeches 'laced with alcohol'

Weird speeches • Listening lately to the reckless statements by politicians and other leaders, Dickson K. says he’s convinced that some of them are made under the influence of alcohol. “Very weird speeches are being made on a daily basis by these leaders, yet some of whom appear to be qualified, are world-travelled and worth hundreds of millions of shillings.” His contact is [email protected].

Road woes • Nairobi’s Southern Bypass, built in the Mwai Kibaki administration, David Jasondu remarks, “was a major milestone as it eased traffic flow to western Kenya”. However, the construction of Naivasha Road has affected entry into the bypass from the Limuru side, creating gridlock at the intersection to Kikuyu Township. “Please speed up its completion.” His contact is [email protected]

Big bill • Kenya Power has slapped D. A., a resident of Ndori Location, Upper Nyakach, in Kisumu County, with an electricity bill of Sh30,000 for November, up from his Sh6,000 monthly average. After he called at the Katito office, they agreed to review it. He paid Sh7,000. But staff have been issuing threats at his home every day. “How come nobody wants to listen to me?” His contact is Tel 0722765856.

Safety • Kapsabet Town, situated in “The Source of Champions”, Nandi County, in North Rift, should also be made secure for motorists and motorcyclists, says Carol Rotich. “I recently visited the town but was disappointed to note that there are several unmarked bumps on the Eldoret-Kapsabet road. This is very risky for motorists. Can something be done about it?” Her contact is [email protected]

