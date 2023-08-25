It was unfair for Parliament to single out CS Ababu

Unfair House • It was unfair for Parliament to grill Sports CS Ababu Namwamba over a “minor issue that could have been easily solved internally”, says Damson Opiyo Onger.

“The CS has transformed the ministry and athletes are happy. Why wasn’t Trade CS Moses Kuria grilled over the Sh6 billion edible oils loss? Or Defence CS Aden Duale on the frequent Al-Shaabab attacks?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Scholarships • Uasin Gishu, which is popularly known as “the County of Champions” for churning out world-beating athletes, is edging towards another distinction, remarks Murithi King’au.

But instead of the accolades on the track, he adds, the North Rift power house is becoming “the county of grand scams”, alluding to the overseas scholarships fraud and Qatar job cheats.

***

Tax returns • Kenya Revenue Authority, Ochieng Ochiel claims, has blocked thousands of small businesses that were filing nil VAT returns from accessing the i-Tax to make returns or apply for tax compliance certificates.

“Absurdly, the KRA continues to levy penalties on them for not filing their returns. The penalties are accumulating! Who will save us from the taxman?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Pension • The high cost of living has affected each and everyone in the country, says Eliab Otiato. However, some government workers have benefited from a presidential decree to cushion their purchasing power.

“Inua Jamii stipends will be paid to those who have hit 70. What about ones whose pensions have been staggered? Why can’t they also be considered?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Holiday tuition • There is a good reason for the government’s holiday tuition ban in schools, says David Omollo.

“Some greedy teachers have been forcing pupils to go to school in their home clothes so that they can continue getting money from their parents.” Primary and secondary schools, he adds, should heed all the directives for the proper management of education.

His contact is [email protected].