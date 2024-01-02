Is it time to tame fake preachers

Fake preachers • Freedom of worship is a constitutional right that should never be abused, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “A law should be enacted to criminalise standing up with a microphone in public and shouting, portending to be preaching. Preaching should be done in church to avoid making too much noise for people in offices, shops, homes, schools and hospitals.” His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Green Army’ • While walking on the streets of Nairobi at night recently, Jotham Ndung’u says, he couldn’t help but notice a group of city county employees donning neat uniforms labelled ‘Green Army’ busy at work. “They were mainly sweeping the streets. This is a sign that Nairobi is truly a 24-hour economy. May these workers continue keeping our capital city clean.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Dr who? • Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo recently graduated with PhD and MBA degrees, respectively, from Kisii and Moi universities, says David Kiptum. But he wonders when these busy leaders find time to do academic work. “Higher educational qualifications should only be awarded to those who genuinely toil for them.” His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Speedthrifts’ • A resident of Port Reitz, Mombasa, Ayub Njuguna, is grateful to the local leaders for the repair of the access road to Mwingo and Fairways academies in the neighbourhood. He’s particularly fascinated by the upgrading with cabro paving blocks. “Now, we’re in urgent need of some speed bumps to curb speeding for the safety of the children and adults.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ignoramuses • During his post-graduate studies, Jediel Muthuri recalls, lecturers emphasised the need for students to regularly read newspapers. “I get surprised by the new generation. They don’t realise how important it is to be up to date with current affairs. It’s sad, for instance, to have somebody with a degree in business who is totally ignorant of current affairs.” His contact is [email protected].