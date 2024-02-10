IED attacks on motorists scaring away investors from North Eastern region

Attacks • Insecurity, especially increasing IED attacks by terrorists on motor vehicles, especially those belonging to security personnel, are scaring investors away from the northeastern region, says Mohamed Noor Farah.

“The county governments of Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera and the national government can help to reduce those attacks by just tarmacking most of the roads towards the border with Somalia.’’

His contact is [email protected].

***

Dress code • The public universities’ recent circulars on the dress code are biased against female students, says Dr Kennedy Mochabo.

“Masinde Muliro and Moi universities have issued similar directives. Nothing is said about the male students? Those oppressive directives are just extending the menace of the illegal public stripping of girls to the universities. Mark you, we are not another Afghanistan!’’

His contact is [email protected].

***

Hope • Veterinarians and other scientists have just achieved the world’s first pregnancy of a rhinoceros after an embryo transfer, notes Daniel Kariuki, excited that the breakthrough occurred at Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

“The IVF was successful and the surrogate mother has a 70-day-old pregnancy. This scientific development has rekindled hope in the white rhino, which is on the brink of extinction.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Butterflies • The current migration of hordes of while butterflies into the country has caused a lot of excitement and spawned some fairy tales, notes W. Kimariech.

However, he’s disappointed by an entomologist’s claim that no one knows the origin or destination of this wonder of the world.

“Shouldn’t this be exciting the scientists to research the origin, intention and destination?’’

His contact is [email protected].

***

Traffic flow • There is always a traffic jam in the morning stretching from Nairobi race course, off Ngong Road, to the Junction Mall every, says Njunge Ndugire.

To blame for this, he adds, are police officers from Karen, who disregard traffic lights, purporting to control traffic flow!

“An interchange such as the one at Bomas could sort out the mess.’’

His contact is [email protected].