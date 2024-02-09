500 days later, Kenya Kwanza yet to deliver tangible results

Poor delivery • Kenya Kwanza has been in power for about 500 days, but many people are concerned that the government has yet to deliver any tangible results on its election campaign pledges, says Raphael Obonyo.

“They promised to rebuild the economy, ease the cost of living, restore law and order and deliver better public services. These are the things Kenyans still expect.”

Painful decisions • It is unpatriotic to always wish that President William Ruto fails in his endeavours to turn around the country’s dismal economic fortunes, says Nassir Daudi.

“After all, we all know that he inherited a dilapidated economy and it’s only fair that we give him the moral support he needs as he makes some painful decisions to rectify the situation.”

Talent • Parents are the best placed people to identify their children’s talents early and help to develop them, says Moffat Onyango.

“This should start way before teenage age. Sports prowess nurtured early can open doors for those who are not good enough at academics. Talents can be a reliable source of income and help individuals to solve socio-economic problems.”

Drug use • There is a need to curb drug abuse among youth so that they can grow into useful members of the society, says Festus Heroski.

“Many young people end up being unproductive troublemakers or hardcore criminals such as robbers and rapists. The government should come up with comprehensive measures to completely wipe out illegal substances, especially in schools.”

Love • As February 14, which is celebrated as the Valentine’s Day, or unofficial lovers’ day approaches, Charles Wakaba Kamanga says it’s not necessary.

“Love should be celebrated every day and not by marking a pompous special day.’’ Waxing religious, he says it this year’s coincides with the beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday, ‘’which is a reminder of the need for repentance’’.