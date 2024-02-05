Francis Atwoli doesn’t speak for workers anymore

Houses • Does President William Ruto “ever listen to himself and consider the logic and sense in what he says about the so-called affordable housing project”? asks Dr Okumba Miruka. “Which boda boda operator can afford a Sh3 million house? How many will he build for them even free of charge? Why can't he tell us why he’s pushing it down our throats?” His contact is [email protected].

Atwoli • For standing her ground for the Judiciary, David Kiengo says he’s quite proud of Chief Justice Martha Koome. But he wonders what became of Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, the workers’ spokesperson. “He doesn’t speak for them anymore. Did he get swallowed by a whale? Imagine my little salary being chopped for the housing project. It’s a shame!” His contact [email protected].

Moi • Though President Ruto grew up politically under the wings of the late leader Daniel arap Moi and was thus literally mentored by him, the two men are quite different, says Jim Okwako, adding: “The late President Moi was a benevolent dictator, who was often moved by the people’s suffering and appeals and would change his mind and forgive his critics. But Dr Ruto is inflexible and unforgiving.”

Judiciary • After the accusations and counteraccusations over the separation of powers between the various arms of government, Murithi King’au has no doubts about the role of the Judiciary. Says he: “It should not be lost on all that it’s the beacon of hope in our governance. Any attempt to chip away at its pieces is a national calamity waiting to happen.” His contact is [email protected].

