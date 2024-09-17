Government should come clean on Adani JKIA deal

Come clean of deals • Adani Enterprises’ JKIA takeover deal won’t be of any benefit to Kenya, says David Githae. The government, he demands, should come clean on it, the Standard Gauge Railway pact with China, and the Nairobi Expressway private-public partnership. “The ongoing plan to export labour to Germany and any other deals must also be made public.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Exam fear • As often happens in the third term, examination phobia has started among the Form Four students as their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations are only a few weeks away, says F. Mukembu. This fear and anxiety can be curbed or minimised if candidates are adequately prepared. Teachers should lead thorough revision of all the subjects."

***

Capital shame • All the work that was done by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service under top military official Mohamed Badi to spruce up the city is being eroded, with potholes on the roads even in the central business district, says Maina Kaihu. "Governor Johnson Sakaja and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir should help to rid Nairobi of this shame."

***

Water woes • A resident of Buru Buru Phase 3 Estate in Nairobi's Eastlands, George Kirethi, has only one complaint: water shortage. Says he: "Can Nairobi City Water Company explain why we've not had water for four weeks? Our assigned rationing supply days (Thursday/Friday) remain dry." He wants an assurance that the firm has not also been sold to an Indian conglomerate.

***

Stuck • Africa has remained stuck at the level of commodity supplier for too long, laments David Ngumi. "Our leaders keep on selling their countries short, bargaining for the same old results, which ensure Africa remains a supplier of semi or raw agricultural and mineral products. Even the so-called Forum for China-Africa Co-operation will just be the same."