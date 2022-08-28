Glaring errors in August 9 polls could have been avoided

Errors • After scrutinising Forms 34A from the August 9 elections, Benjamin Kibias says he has found glaring errors that could have been avoided. The mistakes occurred in the addition of the votes garnered by presidential candidates from the total valid ballots cast. “In future, the IEBC presiding officers should be people with accounting backgrounds to avoid such errors.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Growth • As the election season ends, Richard Kihara hopes that the new administration will help to realise people’s expectations. Says he: “We want to see optimal growth in all the sectors of the economy. The current trend, where the banking sector reports massive profits while other business are folding day after day, need be looked into as something is amiss.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Youth • The appointment of Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera as a non-executive director of Kenya Power has upset gospel musician David Chegerichman. He’s angry that youth are being bypassed for such positions. “Having served in various dockets, including a national sports committee, he should give way to young people. The next government should prioritise youth.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Industry • Instead of trying to build heavy equipment-based industrial capacity, Kenya should pursue “the low-hanging fruits”, Brian Maitai advises. “They include outsourced business processing, microchip manufacture, data bank storage and pharmaceutical production. It’s simple: Kenya can’t hope to catch up with the West, which began industrialising 250 years ago.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Health • While a morning jog before going to work is healthy exercise, Meshack Wafula has a word of caution: “Those who like running along the highways risk road accidents and inhaling toxic gases from motor vehicles. It’s advisable to walk or run in the forested areas or cool places, away from the industries that produce poisonous gases.” His contact is [email protected]