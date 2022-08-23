Why it is tough being IEBC chairman

A house divided • With bitter splits occurring in IEBC in every election cycle, Geoffrey Kanyagia can’t help faulting the mode of recruitment of the commissioners. Says he: “This year, four commissioners have rejected the presidential election result after denouncing their chairman.” Geoffrey proposes that some reputable recruitment agencies be used to fill the vacancies. His contact is [email protected]

Jinxed post • One of the toughest jobs in Kenya is being the chairperson of the electoral commission, says Ruth Gituma. “Since the days of Samuel Kivuitu as the Electoral Commission of Kenya boss, the position has been jinxed. There’s always mistrust, though at a glance it looks fairly easy. I had thought this time technology would assist the IEBC but alas!” Her contact is [email protected].

Thieving heads • The Ministry of Education has turned a blind eye to extortion by secondary school principals, charges Victor Githae. “During these difficult times, it’s quite heartless to oppress parents in the name of school development and ‘curriculum enhancement’. It’s unfair for the school heads to benefit at the expense of poor parents. Who will come to our rescue?” His contact is [email protected]

Ruinous riots • Burning and destroying roads and other infrastructure during demonstrations is primitive, says Opiyo Oduwo. “Roads are used to transport people and goods, including farm produce to the markets to feed the nation. Why destroy them? Let’s be responsible citizens who appreciate the importance of the things that are meant to help improve our lives.” His contact is [email protected]

Greetings • Kenyans should stop the obsession with shaking hands every time they meet, says Mwangi Karuga. Some illnesses, such as Covid-19, he adds, are transferred by germs. Other harmful bacteria are also passed on through this habit. “A hand gesture is an adequate symbol of greeting. Even verbal greetings are sufficient. Let’s be more sensitive.” His contact is [email protected]